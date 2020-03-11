Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cato by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cato by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cato by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Shares of CATO stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.37. Cato Corp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.