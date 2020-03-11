Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,193 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,435 shares of company stock valued at $57,867,189.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,356.29. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

