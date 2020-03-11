Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,444,000 after buying an additional 394,718 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

