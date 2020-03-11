BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 9,803 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $110,550,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $102,130,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,503,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 1,782,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

