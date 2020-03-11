Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

