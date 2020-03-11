Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

DXPE stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

