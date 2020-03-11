Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

NYSE ZTS opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

