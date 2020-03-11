Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. National Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Richard J. Lynch bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,220.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,161 shares in the company, valued at $73,932.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 89,075 shares of company stock worth $288,360 and have sold 5,934 shares worth $16,615. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

