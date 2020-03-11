Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

