Blair William & Co. IL Sells 46,361 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $61,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.26. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

