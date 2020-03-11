BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 29,430 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,430 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.