Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

