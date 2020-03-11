Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 4,838 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises about 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in CarGurus by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CarGurus by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,274 shares of company stock worth $13,066,966. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

