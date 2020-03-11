Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,044 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

