BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 57,447 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

