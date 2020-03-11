Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 9,950 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock worth $3,577,568. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

