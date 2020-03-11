Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 19,770 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $227.06 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.