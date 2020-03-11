Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,610,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,841,000 after purchasing an additional 215,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

