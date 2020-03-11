Blair William & Co. IL Has $97.15 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $97,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $227.06 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

