Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,639,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Target by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

