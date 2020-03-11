BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

