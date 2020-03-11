BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,603 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $230.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

