Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $263,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

In related news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $2,126,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,702,556. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

