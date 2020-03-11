Blair William & Co. IL Has $59.94 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $59,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,975.93.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,559.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,476.51 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,856.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

