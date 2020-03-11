SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,343,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.