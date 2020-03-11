Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

