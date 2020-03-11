BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,341,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,153,000 after purchasing an additional 418,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

