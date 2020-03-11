Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $138.41 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

