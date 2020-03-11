Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 62,189 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $78,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 99.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

