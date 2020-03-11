Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $24.56 Million in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

