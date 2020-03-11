Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

