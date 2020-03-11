Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,415. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

