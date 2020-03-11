Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,116,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,453,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 680,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

In other VICI Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,070 shares of company stock worth $1,582,797. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

