Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 945,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

