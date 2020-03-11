Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 64.6% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $208.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.