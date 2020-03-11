Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,637 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $20,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after buying an additional 376,343 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after buying an additional 199,937 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of TAP opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

