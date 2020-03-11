KBC Group NV Invests $363,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 124.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.