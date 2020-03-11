CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,627,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 507,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 150.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

