KBC Group NV Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NYSE:NVT opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.