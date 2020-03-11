KBC Group NV Acquires 3,787 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 393,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

ETRN opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.46%.

In related news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.