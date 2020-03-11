KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

