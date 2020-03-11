Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 272,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILAK opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

