KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 14,249 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Rollins stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

