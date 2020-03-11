KBC Group NV Sells 5,972 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 963,447 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 881,221 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 914,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 706,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of PBCT opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

