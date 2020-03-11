KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $369,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

