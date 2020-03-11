Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 8,600 Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLOW stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

