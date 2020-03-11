KBC Group NV Sells 2,678 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $123.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

