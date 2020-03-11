Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NOW by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $883.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.56. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

