Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.