Mackay Shields LLC Invests $711,000 in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 146,360.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AFIN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.04 million, a P/E ratio of -314.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

